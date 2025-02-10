Tampa Democrat Kathy Castor, others craft bill to limit Elon Musk’s access to treasury info

U.S Congress member Kathy Castor speaks in Tampa // Chris Young 4/23/24

Listen:

Democratic Congress member Kathy Castor is raising concerns about Elon Musk’s access to the sensitive financial info of Americans. Castor and other house democrats introduced a bill aimed at stopping Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the data.

The bill is called the Taxpayer Data Protection Act

“The Taxpayer Data Protection Act simply says that if you’re going to have access to personal, private data of all American taxpayers, you’re not allowed to have conflicts of interest, and you have to have clearance and have gone through training,” Castor told WMNF.

Tampa-area Congress member Kathy Castor and others filed it in response to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency accessing Treasury Department records.

“We do not know what their intentions are. There are enormous conflicts of interest for Elon Musk and his companies,” Castor said.

Trump and Musk have said the Department will save Americans money by cutting unnecessary government spending – a claim Castor said is false.

“It’s fake. It’s fake and it’s made up. If they wanted to truly tackle the enormous debt and reduce the deficit, they would be working through legal channels to do so.” Castor said.

On Saturday, a court order temporarily blocked Elon Musk and his team from accessing the files.

They say it would heighten the risk of leaks.

President Trump called the court’s actions a disgrace.