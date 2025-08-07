U.S Senate report shows seniors lost almost $5 billion in scams in 2024

Nursing home nurse and patient by Drazen Zigic via iStock for WMNF News.

A report from the U.S. Senate Aging Committee found that fraud and scams cost seniors over $4.8 billion last year.

Senator Rick Scott addressed the concerns with state leaders and law enforcement in Miami-Dade County today.

Senator Scott said the number of scammed seniors may be even higher than what’s been reported.

“Many seniors don’t report being scammed out of fear, shame, or the simple belief that nothing can or will be done,” Scott said.

Leaders from AARP, the Florida Bankers Association, and law enforcement joined Scott for the press conference.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz highlighted condo and HOA fraud, where elder Americans are particularly vulnerable to unauthorized assessments, embezzlement, and falsified records.

Leaders said the level of scams are increasing with the rise of artificial intelligence.

“Don’t share Social Security numbers or banking information over the phone. Hang up on suspicious callers. The level of sophistication with regard to such scams is increasing,” Cordero-Stutz said.

Jeff Johnson, State Director for AARP Florida, said his company received a report that a man in his 60s lost over 400 thousand dollars from the sale of his home due to cybercrime.

“With all his money gone, this older Floridian went from selling his home in order to downsize, to facing the threat of homelessness in only a matter of seconds,” Johnson said.

Scott encouraged seniors to notify local law enforcement quickly and not be ashamed to do so.

Senator Rick Scott also discussed bills he introduced targeting scams.