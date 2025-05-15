U.S. Senator Rick Scott talks disaster preparedness for elderly ahead of hurricane season

Senator Rick Scott speaks in St Pete Beach // @SenRickScott X account

Hurricane season officially begins next month, and older Americans are especially vulnerable. U.S. Senator Rick Scott says nearly 60% of the deaths from 2022’s Hurricane Ian were seniors.

Scott met with a committee in Washington on Wednesday to discuss disaster preparedness for older Americans.

“I’m no stranger to disasters. During my eight years as governor and six years serving Floridians in the U.S. Senate, I’ve seen the destruction left behind by multiple devastating hurricanes in the Sunshine State. If there’s one lesson I’ve learned, it’s that preparedness saves lives,” Scott said.

The Pasco County Sheriff and VP of Disaster Programs for the American Red Cross joined Senator Scott at the meeting.

“While being prepared is vital for everyone, it is especially important for seniors, who often have different and more complex needs than their younger neighbors and friends.” Scott said.

Committee members and speakers discussed how people can prepare, including creating shelters more accessible to older Americans with disabilities, and encouraging older Americans to plan out medications before disaster strikes.

But they also discussed challenges that the elderly face after a storm, including a change of routine after towns are damaged.

They also discussed contractor scams targeting seniors after storms, something Senator Ashley Moody, formerly Florida’s attorney general, says she’s heard about firsthand.

“A sheriff called me frantically one time about how someone had demanded thirty thousand dollars to trim a senior’s tree. And they were about to hand it over.” Senator Moody said.

The Pasco County Sheriff called on federal disaster help, like the National Guard, to better support local law enforcement.