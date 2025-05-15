Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

U.S. Senator Rick Scott talks disaster preparedness for elderly ahead of hurricane season

Posted on May 15, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Senator Rick Scott speaks in St Pete Beach // @SenRickScott X account

Listen:

Hurricane season officially begins next month, and older Americans are especially vulnerable. U.S. Senator Rick Scott says nearly 60% of the deaths from 2022’s Hurricane Ian were seniors.

 Scott met with a committee in Washington on Wednesday to discuss disaster preparedness for older Americans. 

“I’m no stranger to disasters. During my eight years as governor and six years serving Floridians in the U.S. Senate, I’ve seen the destruction left behind by multiple devastating hurricanes in the Sunshine State. If there’s one lesson I’ve learned, it’s that preparedness saves lives,” Scott said.

The Pasco County Sheriff and VP of Disaster Programs for the American Red Cross joined Senator Scott at the meeting.

“While being prepared is vital for everyone, it is especially important for seniors, who often have different and more complex needs than their younger neighbors and friends.” Scott said.

Committee members and speakers discussed how people can prepare, including creating shelters more accessible to older Americans with disabilities, and encouraging older Americans to plan out medications before disaster strikes. 

 But they also discussed challenges that the elderly face after a storm, including a change of routine after towns are damaged.

They also discussed contractor scams targeting seniors after storms, something Senator Ashley Moody, formerly Florida’s attorney general, says she’s heard about firsthand.  

“A sheriff called me frantically one time about how someone had demanded thirty thousand dollars to trim a senior’s tree. And they were about to hand it over.” Senator Moody said.

The Pasco County Sheriff called on federal disaster help, like the National Guard, to better support local law enforcement. 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida Capitol
The Florida legislative session will start January 13, 2026

The 2026 Florida legislative session will start on January 13....

Florida black bear
Could Florida allow bear hunting every year?

Opponents have argued that hunting doesn’t reduce human-bear interactions and...

The Scoop: Thurs. May 15, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A Florida appeals court rules that a law allowing minors...

Summer-like heat: Florida’s temperatures soar into the weekend

The warmest days across Florida will be Friday and Saturday....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: