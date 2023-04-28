Uber and Lyft drivers protest for better pay at Tampa Airport

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/News_Uber.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/News_Uber.wav

Uber and Lyft Drivers across Florida came together today to launch the Florida Chapter of the Independent Drivers Guild. According to a press release from the guild, there were simultaneous rallies and work stoppages at 3 Florida Airports.

Guild members helped organize the driving protest at Tampa International Airport. Their caravan traveled to St. Petersburg City Hall, and then back to across the bay to Tampa City Hall to get out their message.

Drivers blared their horns to draw attention to messages they had written on the large rear windows of their black SUVs. Some messages said things like, “Uber and Lyft Play with my Food,” and “DeSantis help us”

About 70 drivers attended the protest to demand a living wage, a fair deactivation system, and the right to form a union to negotiate for pay, app policies, and job protections with Uber and Lyft directly.

For WMNF News, I’m Josh Holton.