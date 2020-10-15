Uhuru Solidarity Movement plans “March for Reparations” Saturday in St. Petersburg

Share this:

This Saturday the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding what it’s calling a “March For Reparations to African People” in St. Petersburg.

In a press release, the group says the intention of the march is to “build unity with the African community’s demand for reparations for slavery, genocide, and colonial terror that continues to this day in the form of police murder, mass incarceration, and economic and healthcare disparities.”

It’s Saturday, October 17, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in front of St Pete City Hall.

To find out more about the March for Reparations, WMNF spoke recently with Jesse Nevel – National Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement. He’s also a former candidate for St. Petersburg Mayor.

Listen to the full show here.

Watch the interview here:

Also on the show, we heard some opening statements from Monday’s confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

And with only a few days left for the public to weigh in on three proposed toll highways through rural parts of the state – we heard how to tell the Florida Department of Transportation what you think.

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 15 October 2020: