WMNF Presents The 6th Annual Ukulele Festival: Uke It Out!

Share this:

Bigger and better than ever—this year’s Ukulele Festival is now on two nights at two great locations: Friday December 3rd at New World Brewery in Seminole Heights and Saturday December 4th at Cage Brewing in St. Petersburg.

UKE IT OUT! Night One– New World Brewery

Friday December 3rd

Doors 6pm Music from 7 to 11:30

NEW WORLD BREWERY

810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa, FL 33604

Buy Tickets Now: $17 Advance, $20 Day Of Show

Kids 12 and under FREE

UKE IT OUT! Night Two – Cage Brewing

Saturday December 4th

Doors 3pm, Music 4-10pm

CAGE BREWING

2001 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Buy Tickets Now: $17 Advance, $20 Day Of Show

Kids 12 and under FREE

Proof of negative COVID test within the prior 72 hours required for entry

or proof of full vaccination may be substituted for a negative test result.

Uke It Out Returns!

You’ll hear everything on the ukulele from Reggae and Bluegrass sounds to Americana and Rock—the little ukulele knows no limits. There will be all kinds of ukuleles in action—bass ukes, electric ukes, banjo ukes and acoustic ukes. Over a dozen performers you won’t want to miss over two nights.

There will be food trucks at Cage Brewing and a full menu at New World Brewery, a vintage Hawaiian shirt booth, Luna Guitars will be on display, Gulf to Bay Bait and Tackle will be featuring their unique ukuleles and there will be a special ukulele art display by Carolyn Bruszer.

12+ Artists and Plenty of Chances for You to Join In

Two Nights, Two Great Locations

In addition, Cage Brewing has built a stage and installed a lighting system—it’s not just a brewery—it’s a concert hall—slight exaggeration, it’s more of a large covered patio than a hall. (There is a hall that goes to the restroom though) And New World Brewery is now at their new location complete with a full stage and professional sound and lighting system.

Don’t Forget Your Uke!

There will be plenty of ways to learn and showcase your talent. Sign up for all of these uked-out jams, lessons, and contests at the WMNF table when you arrive.

We will have Ukulele Lessons for anyone that shows up with a ukulele and wants to learn how to start playing on the ukulele. 3:30PM at Cage Brewing in St Pete and 6:30PM at New World Brewery in Tampa

Plus there will be a Muddy Waters of the Ukulele Contest—with a prize package and trophy for the best 2-minute ukulele interpretation of a Muddy Waters song on the ukulele–sign up when you arrive.

Everyone loves The Beatles and Tom Petty and there will be a Ukulele Jam to both. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ukuleles to join in. Professionals, amateurs and audience members alike are invited to participate.

To round out the evening, there will be a chance for up and coming ukulele players to showcase their chops. Participants can sign up for the Show Us Your UKE Open Mic that will be the final event to close both shows. Just sign up when you get to the show—first come first served.

The Ukulele

Developed in the 1880s, the ukulele is based on several small guitar-like instruments of Portuguese origin.

Hawaiian musician Israel Kamakawiwo’ole helped re-popularize the instrument, in particular with his 1993 medley of “Over the Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World,” used in films, television programs, and commercials.

Not since 12 year-old Grace VanderWaal won the 2016 America’s Got Talent contest playing the ukulele has the ukulele world been as excited about a ukulele event as they are about WMNF’s tribute to the ukulele. Hyperbole? Not when it comes to ukulele fans!

Not only will this give you a chance to pull out the Hawaiian shirt you have stashed in the back of your closest—but you’ll have a chance to see some of the best ukulele players at two great locations—Cage Brewing St Pete and New World Brewery Tampa.