Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Elton John Tribute ~ 4/5/2025

Thanks to all who were at Skipper’s on Saturday, especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.

We did a “Targeted Raffle’, so everyone picked the gift they wanted to win!! There were 2 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

Tampa Theatre Movie Passes (4) – Be in touch soon, they expire 5/31/2025: 6383494

Bonus Prize – A WMNF Vintage Tee Shirt : 6383411

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, including Potter – Joe Kahl, Tampa Theatre, and Bok Tower Gardens.

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!