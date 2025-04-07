Donate Now!
Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Elton John Tribute ~ 4/5/2025

Posted on April 7, 2025 • by Miss Julie
Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Elton John Tribute ~ 4/5/2025

Thanks to all who were at Skipper’s on Saturday, especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. 
We did a “Targeted Raffle’, so everyone picked the gift they wanted to win!!  There were 2 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:
Tampa Theatre Movie Passes (4) – Be in touch soon, they expire 5/31/2025: 6383494
Bonus Prize – A WMNF Vintage Tee Shirt: 6383411
Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, including Potter – Joe Kahl, Tampa Theatre, and Bok Tower Gardens.
Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.
All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!

** Note – I need to get in touch with the winner of the Tickets to Tropical Heatwave!! You need to turn in the voucher, ASAP, please.

 

 

