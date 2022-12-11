Share this:

Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Keller Williams show ~ 12/9/22

WMNF had a SOLD OUT event at Skipper’s Smokehouse on Friday, 12/9… Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.

We did a “Targeted Raffle” again, so everyone picked where their chances to win went!! Then, we had a couple of “second chance” gifts, too. There were 3 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

WMNF Bistro Mug & $20 in Cabot coupons: 713526

Horse Windchime: 713302

2nd Chance – Vintage WMNF Tee Shirt: 713601

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially: Luna Guitars, Red Mesa Restaurant Group, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Independent Bar & Cafe (Seminole Heights), The Morean Arts Center/Chihuly Collection and CMX/CineBistro Movie Theaters!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!