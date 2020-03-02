Unclaimed Prizes from Ruckus Drawing 2-29-2020

by and filed under blog, Station Updates.

Thanks to everyone who joined WMNF at the Skipper’s for the 15th Annual Ruckus… Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  A few lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed PRIZE Chance Drawing ticket numbers:
Trader Joe’s Wine Gift Basket964237
Elvis/Sun Records Commerative Mug: 964244
WMNF Tumbler & Melitta Coffee964257

To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Bella’s Italian Cafe, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Melitta Coffee, Potter Joe Kahl, Ruth Eckerd Hall, La France, The Renaissance Festival & ALL of the performers…  We hope you enjoyed the show!!