Unclaimed prizes from Alt-Country Hoedown at Skipper’s, 1/26/19

Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Alt-Country Hoedown 1/26/19

It was an action-packed show and the chill was welcomed by most!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were 6 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

Gaelic Storm at the Capitol Theater on 2/7/19: 456233

Alan Doyle at the Capitol Theater on 2/6/19: 4556262

Hundred Days at the Straz on 1/31/19: 459695

Cabot Creamery Schwag bag & $20 in coupons: 456067

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore at Skipper’s on 4/11/19: 455698

CD Block: 456041

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially The Hub Bar in Downtown Tampa, Melitta Coffee, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, the Straz Center, the Capitol Theatre, the Holocaust Museum- St Pete and La France in Ybor City!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance within 30 days (or before the event occurs). THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!