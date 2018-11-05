Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at The British Invasion IV ~ 11/3/18, Skipper’s

Share this:

Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at The British Invasion IV ~ 11/3/18

It was just a beautiful day & evening at Skipper’s for the British Invasion IV ~ Tribute to 1975 – 1979 !! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were 5 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

Vintage Tee-shirt: 048419

Uke It Out 4.0 (a pair of comp tickets): 048447

Cabot $25 on-line certificate: 048426

American Stage’s Mamma Mia @ Demen’s Landing (a pair of comp tickets): 048254

The Hub Bar Gift basket: 048442

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially The Hub Bar, Ruth Eckerd Hall/The Capital Theatre, American Stage, London Heights, Melitta Coffee, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, La France, and potter, Bill Bonney…!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!