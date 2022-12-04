Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Uke It Out 7.0 ~ 12/3/22
The 7th Annual Ukulele Fest was great at Cage Brewery!! Thanks to all who brought their uke and/or put their face in the place… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were 8 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:_____________________________________________________________CD 10 pack: 314082Red Mesa $50 Gift Card: 313961Mikey’s Aloha Shirt (Large/Blue): 314416St Pete Bike Mural Tour with Lunch for 2: 313848St Pete Bike History Tour with Lunch for 2: 313847Cabot Creamery Cooperative $25 Premium Cheese Box: 314110A WMNF Vintage Tee Shirt (from sizes/styles available): 314513WMNF Vintage Bistro Mug with Cabot $4 off coupons (x 5 – $20 value): 313797_____________________________________________________________Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: Lanikai Ukuleles courtesy of Red Mesa Restaurant Group, St Pete Bike Tours, Mikey’s Aloha Shirts, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, CineBistro Movie Theaters, Cage Brewing, The Morean Art Center/Chihuly Collection!!Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!