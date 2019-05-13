Unclaimed prizes from drawing at the Rockabilly Ruckus at Skipper’s, 5/11/19
Thanks to all who attended this fun “14th Annual” show at Skipper’s… Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN! A few lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed PRIZE Chance Drawing ticket numbers:
WMNF Americana Fest tickets (a pair) 8/10/19 at Skipper’s: 748673
Goodies from WMNF Community Partners ~
La France $50 Gift Certificate: 749255
To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF. All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner. If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Cabot Creamery Cooperative, London Heights Pub, WB Pottery (Bill Bonney), Melitta Coffee, La France & the Hub Bar… We hope you enjoyed the show!!