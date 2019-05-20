Unclaimed prizes from HGWT’s End Of The World Music Fest, 5/18/19 at Skipper’s
It was warm, but pleasant, at Skipper’s Smokehouse on Saturday, 5/18/19 ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were a few prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:A Hub Bar Gift Basket: 749517Pocket Constitution, CD & coozies: 748460Ceramic Peace Mug & Melitta Coffee: 749522Cage Brewing $30 Gift Card: 749617La France $20 Gift Certificate: 749622Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially The Hub Bar, La France, Melitta Coffee, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cage Brewing and potter, Joe Kahl…!Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!