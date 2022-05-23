Unclaimed prizes from Skipper’s on 5/20/2022 – Suncoast Blues Society 25th Anniversary Party

filed under Blog, Station Updates.

Thanks to everyone who joined WMNF and the Suncoast Blues Society at the Skipper’s for the Jimmys and Josh Nelms & T.C. Carr!!  Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  Two lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed Chance Drawing ticket numbers:

A vintage WMNF Tee shirt (From sizes & styles available)808000

Gift Card to G. Peppers Grill in Odessa – $25 value750906

To claim either of these gifts, the winning ticket must be presented to WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or [email protected] ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Skipper’s, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Local Potter and WMNF member-supporter Joe Kahl, Tampa Theatre, La France, Cage Brewing and ALL of the performers and volunteers…  We hope you enjoyed the show and the cake!