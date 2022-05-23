Unclaimed prizes from Skipper’s on 5/20/2022 – Suncoast Blues Society 25th Anniversary Party

Unclaimed prizes from Skipper’s on 5/20/2022 at the Suncoast Blues Society 25th Anniversary Party
A vintage WMNF Tee shirt (From sizes & styles available): 808000
To claim either of these gifts, the winning ticket must be presented to WMNF. All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner. If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or [email protected] ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Skipper’s, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Local Potter and WMNF member-supporter Joe Kahl, Tampa Theatre, La France, Cage Brewing and ALL of the performers and volunteers… We hope you enjoyed the show and the cake!