Unclaimed prizes from Southern Ave show, 9/23/18 at Skipper’s

WMNF & the Suncoast Blues Society hosted Southern Avenue, plus the Sugar & Spice Revue at Skipper’s Smoke House on September 23rd, 2018 !! ~ Thanks to all who were there, even with the heat & rains. Both bands gave wonderful, energetic performances that made fans dance all night!

There were two prizes left on the table after the concert…. Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

WMNF Vintage Tee Shirt ~ 294968

CD Block ~ 294966

Please contact Gene Moore at 813-238-8001, ext 133, or e-mail gene@wmnf.org to claim. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!