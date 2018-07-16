Unclaimed prizes from the Americana Fest 7/14/18

Share this:

Unclaimed prizes from the Americana Fest at Skipper’s

It was hot & sweaty at Skipper’s Smokehouse on Saturday, 7/14/18 ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were a few prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

A WMNF Tee-shirt (from available sizes & styles): 294582

Wind Chimes: 1874373

Vintage Tee-shirt Poster: 294435

A Pocket Constitution, CD & coozies: 274540

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially The Hub Bar, La France, Melitta Coffee and potter, Joe Kahl…!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!