Unclaimed prizes from the Karib-B-Yan Kruze ~ 3/23/19

What a fun evening of dancing & merriment…It was like going to the Islands without having to pack for the trip!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were 5 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

Cabot Creamery Cooperative $25 Gift Certificate: 456790

Bill Bonney Coffee Mug & can of Melitta Coffee: 456787

Cherry Quartz Cleopatra Necklace & Earrings set: 456702 Choice of a vintage WMNF Tee Shirt or our Tee Shirt Poster: 456788 & 456743

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially The Hub Bar in Downtown Tampa, Bill Bonney of WB Pottery, Bill & Kathy Roberto, Melitta Coffee, Skipper’s Smokehouse, Cigar City Brewing, Cabot Creamery Cooperative and La France in Ybor City!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!