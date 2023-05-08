Unclaimed Prizes from Tropical Heatwave ~ 5/6/23

Share this:

Unclaimed Chance Drawing Prizes from Tropical Heatwave ~ 5/6/23

We got some precipitation at the beginning, to cool off the return of our beloved Heatwave!!

But, a HOT TIME was had by all.

Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy the wonderful line-up of bands on three stages at the magnificent Cuban Club in Ybor City… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were eight (8) prizes left on the table after the show ended. Let us know ahead of time, to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

#1 – Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College Annual Pass = CLAIMED

# 2 – The Hub Bar Basket: 6768022

# 3 – $50 Gift Card to Skipper’s Smokehouse (1 was CLAIMED) – 2nd winner: 6768350

# 4 – CD Pack of 13: 476898

# 5 – Tampa Theatre Movie Passes (4): 476877

# 6 – $25 Gift Card – G. Peppers Grill & Tavern , located in Odessa = CLAIMED

# 7 – Handmade Raku Vase by award winning local potter & WMNF Member, Joe Kahl: 476980

# 8 – Guitar Bag & WMNF Swag: 4767681

# 9 – Jimi Hendrix Poster – ** This gift was heavily damaged in the rain, but the number drawn was 4768364 – If you hold this ticket, please be in touch… There was a surprise behind the first poster!! Another poster!! Both have water issues, but WMNF will try to make it ok.

# 10 – Natty Moss Bond’s Virgin Mary – ** This item was broken in transit and the ceramic Mary ended up broken, so the bucket was pulled… There were a total of 17 chances in there at the time it was removed. So, if you hold one of those tickets we will offer a consolation gift to each purchaser (one per attendee/not one per chance). Please be in touch, ASAP, and see what you can chose from.

# 11 – Record Store Day Limited Edition LPs = CLAIMED

# 12 – Record Store Day Limited Edition LP set (4): 4767833

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: The Polk Museum of Art, The Hub Bar, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Tampa Theatre, Joe Kahl Pottery, Natty Moss Bond and Skipper’s Smokehouse!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!