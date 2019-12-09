Unclaimed prizes from Uke It Out 5.0

Thanks to all who enjoyed this 5th Annual Ukulele Event… Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  A few lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed PRIZE Chance Drawing ticket numbers:

Vanessa Collier (Co-Pro with Suncoast Blues Society) at Skipper’s 12/13/19: 747794

WMNF Beverage Bottle: 747517

Goodies from WMNF Community Partners:

Luna Pineapple Soprano Ukulele: 747800
Luna Mo’O Tenor Ukulele: 747627

Cage Brewing $25 gift card747662

Kenkoh Massage sandal $99.99 gift certificate from Happy Feet plus (exp 12/31/19): 747533

To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cage Brewing, Luna Guitars & Ukuleles, Gulf to Bay Bait & Tackle, Carolyn Bruszer, The Capitol Theatre, Happy Feet plus, La France, Mark Hartung of CDZ Sales & ALL of the performers…  We hope you enjoyed the show!!