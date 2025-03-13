Uncle John’s Band to bring Grateful Dead magic to Tropical Heatwave 2025

Get ready to experience the authentic spirit of the Grateful Dead as legendary tribute act Uncle John’s Band takes the stage at WMNF’s Tropical Heatwave on May 10, 2025. The band will light up the Ballroom from 10:15-11:15 PM, bringing their celebrated sound to one of Tampa Bay’s most anticipated music festivals.

Keeping the Fire Burning for Three Decades

Since forming in Clearwater, Florida in 1989, Uncle John’s Band (UJB) has been the Southeast’s premier keeper of the Grateful Dead flame. For nearly three decades, they’ve provided thousands of Deadheads with weekly doses of authentic live Dead music, building a devoted following that now spans three generations of fans across the United States.

Their reputation was solidified during their impressive 20-year residency at Skipper’s Smokehouse, where their weekly house gigs became a cherished institution for jam band enthusiasts. During this time, UJB shared the stage with numerous Grateful Dead alumni and related artists, including John Kadlecik (lead guitarist for Dark Star Orchestra) and the late Merle Saunders, the renowned multi-genre keyboardist known for his significant collaborations with Jerry Garcia in the 1970s.

A Band of National Recognition

UJB’s dedication to preserving the Dead’s musical legacy earned them a prestigious invitation to play the VIP party at Chicago’s Field Museum in 2015 during the Grateful Dead’s three-day “Fare Thee Well” farewell run. This honor speaks volumes about the band’s authenticity and standing in the broader Deadhead community.

Capturing the Dead’s Essence

What sets Uncle John’s Band apart is their uncanny ability to capture the essence and groove of the Grateful Dead while adding their own creative energy. The band features a perfect combination of “gritty improvisational-minded” musicians with diverse individual influences, allowing them to faithfully recreate the Dead’s unique sounds and styles while maintaining the spontaneous spirit that defined the original band.

The Current Lineup

Uncle John’s Band currently features:Alan Gilman (lead/rhythm guitars, vocals)

Rich Whiteley (rhythm guitarist and primary lead singer)

Dan DeGregory (drums)

Michael Bortz (drums)

Michael Edwards (bass)

Casey Otto (keyboards)

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of the Grateful Dead through one of the most respected tribute acts in the country. Mark your calendars for May 10th and join Uncle John’s Band in the Ballroom at Tropical Heatwave 2025!

