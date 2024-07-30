Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

UNF poll shows Trump leads Harris by seven points in Florida

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
A white barrier stands in a grassy field that says "We The People" and "Vote."
As the 2024 general election draws closer, a recent poll finds former President Donald Trump will leading Vice President Kamala Harris by seven points. Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News.

The Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida released findings of a poll of voters in the state.

A random sample of 774 likely Florida voters was conducted from July 24 through 27.

Trump vs. Harris

Of the people surveyed, when asked who they’d vote for in the upcoming presidential election, 49% said their vote would go to former president Donald Trump. In comparison, 42% indicated they’d vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder said the seven-point lead Trump has is “not a huge surprise.” Trump won the state in 2020 by three points.

Scott vs. Mucarsel-Powell

Respondents were also asked who they’d vote for if the U.S. Senate race were held today, 47% said they’d vote for the Republican incumbent Rick Scott, compared to the 43% who expressed they’d vote for Democratic Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. 

Constitutional amendments

But while Republican lawmakers got higher percentages, the constitutional amendments on the ballot went the opposite direction.

Recreational cannabis

63% of respondents said they would vote to pass Amendment Three, which would allow recreational use of marijuana for adults. A 60% supermajority vote is required for the approval of the amendment.

Abortion rights

For Amendment Four, which would limit the government’s interference with abortion access, 69% indicated a vote of “yes,” and just 23% said “no.” Eight percent said they did not know or refused to answer. This is somewhat more support than it received from registered voters last Fall when 62% said they would vote “yes,” and 29% said “no,” according to the press release.

Partisan school boards

Amendment 1, titled “Partisan Election of Members of District School Boards,” which could have the potential to further politicize education in the state, received more mixed results.

40% of respondents said they would vote “no,” 37% said “yes,” and 23% either did not know or refused to answer.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Hear seven candidates running for Florida House

Candidates running for four Florida House races talk about education,...

Tampa Bay SDS banner
Pro-Palestine protest supports suspended USF students

The Students for a Democratic Society, a USF club held...

Citizens Property Insurance
Citizens Property Insurance approaches 1.23 million policies in Florida

Citizens Property Insurance has become Florida's largest carrier in recent...

tropical weather outlook via FPREN
A tropical disturbance could develop this week and head toward Florida

The National Hurricane Center gives the storm a medium chance...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism On today's Retro Throwback Thursday we're giving a shoutout to the talented local artist Eric Hornsby for gracing us with his presence on air! You have likely enjoyed Eric's public murals across Tampa and can explore more of his stunning artwork by visiting his account @arist_esh 🎨 #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for a great show with the golden vocals of Sarah Mae Gunn Music and Laura Lonero Enjoy live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: