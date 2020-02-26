Unions organize protest against bill that would make amending Florida Constitution more difficult

Share this:

A bill that would make it more difficult for Florida voters to amend the state constitution advanced through a state Senate committee Wednesday.

A coalition of labor unions is organizing a protest of the bill that would add complexity to the citizens’ initiative process. The protest is Wednesday afternoon outside the Tampa office of the bill’s sponsor, Republican Jamie Grant. Kyle Gawroriski is a field representative for the AFL-CIO in the West Central Florida Labor Council, the group organizing this afternoon’s rally.

Listen:

The Tampa office of State Representative Jamie Grant is at 12972 Dale Mabry Highway.