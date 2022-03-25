United Way Suncoast creates a dashboard for the “State of the Housing Crisis” in Tampa Bay

Share this:

The United Way Suncoast has released a new online dashboard called ‘State of the Housing Crisis.’

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe we’ll talk about that dashboard, what information is there, how you can use it to get help and why housing seems so unaffordable. The guest is Douglas Griesenauer, the director of workforce development and financial stability for United Way Suncoast.

Half of Tampa Bay area families are rent-cost burdened

The United Way Suncoast’s new study on the housing crisis “reveals that 1 in 2 families in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto Counties are rent-cost burdened.” That is defined as families that spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent.

You can listen to WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe (29 March 2022) beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on 88.5 FM Tampa / St. Petersburg / Sarasota, on the WMNF app or on wmnf.org.