“United We Stand; Divided We Fall” on Morning Energy

"United We Stand" by brianmiller21 is marked with CC0 1.0.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand”…..Abraham Lincoln

Alexander the Great is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential military leaders of all time. His unparalleled success was due to having never lost a battle during his nearly 15 years of conquests and also forging an enormous empire that spanned approximately 2 million miles.

Alexander the Great died in June of 323 BC. After his death, his massive empire quickly fell and split into warring factions, with some of his former generals establishing their own kingdoms. Some of the contributing fact that led to this great fall were: (1) lack of a successor, (2) administrative and logistical challenges, and (3) cultural and political tensions.

Alexander the Great also died in a month known for significant military operations like the: The War of 1812, D-Day and the 2025 Iran-Israel War. The Iran-Israel war also involved the United States’ bombing of Iranian nuclear sites which officially injected the Unites States into the middle east conflict. The stance taken by the United States also deepened concerns as to whether the United States’ Democratic Empire is continuing to fall.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the value of unity and the consequences of being divided as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.