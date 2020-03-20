“United We Stand” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“United we stand, divided we fall” is a popular saying which means that many people who join together as a group are much harder to defeat than they would be separately. Another popular saying is, “No man is an island” which has been defined as, “A person requiring the company and support of others and society as a whole in order to thrive and survive”. Both of these popular sayings appear to have grown in relevancy and popularity as it relates to the challenges the world is now facing as a result of the coronavirus.

On March 12, 2020 the Director General of the World Health Organization asked for global unity in order to help change the course of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the global unity that is needed to combat the coronavirus, “unity” is essential when trying to make positive changes in other areas of our lives.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of being “unified” in various areas of our lives.

