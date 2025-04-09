Donate Now!
University of South Florida researchers identify cause of sargassum inundations

Posted on April 9, 2025 • by Chris Young
Sargassum algae bloom Puerto Rico Culebra
Sargassum covers Playa Flamenco in Puerto Rico in 2015. By Seán Kinane.

Researchers at the University of South Florida are predicting what they call another major sargassum year. 

In the open ocean, the large golden brown masses of seaweed provide habitat for marine life. But it can also affect tourism when it piles up on shore, releasing a nasty smell. 

Separate research that brings us closer to understanding why sargassum is impacting beaches rather than staying offshore. 

Researchers found that large sargassum blooms were carried from the open ocean to beaches in the tropics starting in 2009 by strong ocean currents and winds.  

And the nutrients that accelerate the growth of the seaweed are supplied by an ocean process known as vertical mixing. That’s where water masses mix seasonally due to shifting winds. 

Frank Muller-Karger is a professor at the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg and was involved in the study. 

“It’s not that sargassum is a bad weed or that is reflecting pollution. Rather, it’s a natural phenomenon that we need to appreciate for what it  is, but also learn to live with.” Muller-Karger told WMNF.

“These things happen at such a big scale that it’s hard to control. So if it is man-made, then you can probably put some pressure on some of the activities that may lead to nutrients in rivers- but if it’s in the middle of the ocean, it’s a lot harder to do,” Muller-Kargersaid.

Muller-Karger said his findings may mean that managing sargassum will be hard to do on such an enormous scale, and communities must adapt. 

