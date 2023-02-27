Unlock Your Health with Dr. Fred Harvey & Health Coach Sara Winer

Share this:

When Sarah Winer, a functional nutrition health coach, joins Dr. Fred Harvey on The Healthy Steps Show to discuss the importance of exercise, nutrition, and sleep for achieving good health and longevity, they uncover the ironic truth behind the dangerous effects of labels and the power of the community to support the voice of democracy.

Sara Winer is a functional nutrition health coach passionate about helping people make the changes necessary to live their best lives and be on a journey to health. She is a passionate advocate for reorienting people’s thinking and helping them make healthier lifestyle choices.