Unlock Your Weight Loss Potential with Dr. Dan Cardelicchio

In this podcast episode, Dan Cardelicchio seeks to motivate, educate, and inspire listeners to break the cycle of poor lifestyle choices and weight gain, but discovers the complex neurological, physical, and emotional components of weight loss that must be addressed for lasting success.

Dan Cardelicchio and I cover:

1. How does emotional eating manifest in our lives, and what can we do to break the cycle?

2. How does neuroplasticity relate to weight loss, and what impact does it have?

3. What are the potential health risks of consuming gluten, and how can we test for it?

Dan Cardelicchio is a chiropractor and an adjunct professor at the University of Bridgeport with an MS degree in Human Nutrition. He is a functional medicine practitioner, offering advanced functional lab testing to create personalized programs of care to help people achieve their weight loss goals.