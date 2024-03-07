Donate Now!
Unraveling Daylight Savings and Health Mysteries with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
In this episode of the Healthy Steps Show, Dr. Harvey engages in a lively discussion about the negative health impacts of daylight saving time. He criticizes the lack of legislative action to eliminate the biannual time change despite its association with increased health risks. He argues for staying on regular time year-round to avoid these unnecessary disruptions. The show features “Ask Me Anything,” inviting listeners to call in with their health questions. Dr. Harvey addresses a wide range of inquiries, from dental hygiene tips to managing diverticulitis. He highlights the importance of a healthy diet, proper supplement intake, and environmental factors like mold exposure. Listeners contribute to the program with their questions and personal health practices, creating a community dialogue around health. Dr. Harvey provides advice on supplements for a man in his early 60s, emphasizing the necessity of a multivitamin, vitamin D, fish oil, and probiotics due to nutrient depletion in modern diets. The episode covers specific health concerns, including the causes and management of bulging veins in legs and suggestions for foods to avoid with autoimmune diseases. Dr. Harvey stresses the significance of avoiding processed foods, added sugars, and certain allergens like gluten and dairy.

