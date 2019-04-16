Update from WMNF’s Board President

Share this:

With the resignation of Craig Kopp from the General Manager position at WMNF, the Board has appointed Cindy Reichard interim GM effective immediately. Additional information about the recruitment of the General Manager will be forthcoming in the near future.

It is the Board’s intent to make sure we find the correct individual to lead the station in the future. With that in mind, we are reviewing the current job description with an intent to update it for our present and future needs. While our focus is on finding the right candidate, we also want to make sure we move quickly to ensure the station continues its forward momentum and increases its impact and contribution to our entire community at a time when media continues to evolve in response to the digital revolution.

Please direct any questions you have to wmnfboardpres@wmnf.org.