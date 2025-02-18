Urban homesteading with Rachel Perrino and Cary Catts (Little Tree Homestead)

Little Tree Homestead logo

On this week’s Sustainable Living show, Rachel Perrino and Cary Catts of Little Tree Homestead join Anni Ellis, to discuss urban homesteading. Rachel and Cary are an everyday, busy, modern family living in a regular sized (6,000sqft) urban lot in St. Pete, FL where they run an organic, edible plant nursery. They have 2 little kids, full time jobs, and a beautifully busy social life.

Topics discussed include:

-what is urban homesteading

-why is growing your own food important

-permaculture principals such as reducing consumption, water catchment, soil regeneration, composting etc…

-living a regenerative and sustainable lifestyle

-food preservation

-natural methods of composting and fertilization

-Little Tree Homestead’s journey to non-profit status

and more!

To purchase nursery plants or learn more about Little Tree Homestead, visit their website or send them an email at [email protected]

