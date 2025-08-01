Donate Now!
US Rep. Kathy Castor talks popularity of Democrats, a potential ‘backlash election,’ and more

Posted on August 1, 2025 • by Ray Roa
A US congresswoman, Kathy Castor, wearing a cream suit top and white shirt, with radio headphone over her head. She wears glasses and is speaking into a radio microphone.
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor ay WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 1, 2025. // Photo by Ray Roa

The division in the Democratic party and country at large is not lost on U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor. “Trump tapped into this great frustration across the country with inflation and the cost of living,” Castor told The Skinny on Friday morning.  She also expressed dismay that enough people were willing to vote for someone “who fomented a violent insurrection on our democracy.”

Castor, who’s represented Florida’s 14th Congressional District since 2006, spent a half-hour discussing the ongoing chaos of Trump’s second term, but also reckoned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling his conflict with Hamas, and how Democrats need to show folks the work that her party is doing.

In response to an email asking her to lead Democrats in their dissent, Castor also vowed “to do better,” adding that her party is fighting in Congress, the community, and in the courts where it has chalked up wins in its opposition to the shutdown of the department of education.

Castor offered some optimism, too, suggesting that the county is headed towards a “backlash” election.

“I hear it from friends who say—no matter how they’re registered to vote—this is not what they voted for. They didn’t vote for the chaos and the corruption, and his tearing down of everything that makes America great,” Castor said, adding that she doesn’t spend a lot of time wringing her hands over  dysfunction among Democrats.

“I focus on really trying to lift up my neighbors and tackle the cost of living and the affordability squeeze,” she said.

In the second half of the show, Kim Smith, President of the Hillsborough County Democratic Party Labor Caucus and a member of IBEW Local 824, discusses her caucus’ recent split from the Hillsborough County Democrats.

