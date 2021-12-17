USF faculty want a statement on academic freedom from president and provost

Share this:

Faculty at the University of South Florida want the administration to make a public statement asserting the importance of academic freedom.

The USF Faculty Senate approved a resolution at their Dec. 3 meeting calling for the statement, Senate President Tim Boaz told MidPoint hosts Janet Scherberger and Shelley Reback on Dec. 15.

Boaz said the request will be sent to Interim USF President Rhea Law and Provost Ralph Wilcox in the coming days.

The move comes in the wake of a report from a faculty committee at the University of Florida that researchers there were pressured to destroy or delayed from publishing Covid research that contradicted Florida Gov. DeSantis’s positions on the pandemic.

In the past, the university administration also barred faculty from testifying in lawsuits against the state regarding felon voting, voting rights in general and mask mandates. A federal judge is set to hear arguments next month in a lawsuit filed by UF faculty challenging the university’s actions.

Although University of Florida President Bill Fuchs has made some changes in response to the revelations, United Faculty of Florida President Andrew Gothard told MidPoint they aren’t enough.

“We need clear written guarantees of the right to free speech that will not be infringed by politicians or the board of trustees,” Gothard said. “We don’t think that UF is lost. We think they can get back to where they need to be and our goal is to make that happen.”

Gothard said getting there requires a repeal of a bill passed in the last legislation mandating a viewpoint survey of university faculty. A bill has been introduced this year that would reverse the mandate.

And, Gothard said, the Board of Trustees system statewide should be revamped.

“Unlike K-12 Board of Education members, who are elected, Board of Trustees members are appointed, and they are appointed by the governor. Not entirely, but most of them,” Gothard said. “So there’s no public accountability for these figures even though these colleges and universities are funded by public money.”

Gothard said the trustees system lies at the heart of the politicization of university leadership and the attacks on academic freedom, and that’s dangerous to American institutions.

“There is no doubt that the first step of authoritarianism is always to silence the academics,” Gothard said. “But there’s also no doubt that the clearest and easiest way for authoritarianism to succeed is for the silent majority to stand by and do nothing. At UFF we’re not going to do that. We’re going to fight, we’re going to push back.”

Listen to the entire show (which also includes an interview with Ray Arsenault, president of the Pinellas County Chapter of the ACLU of Florida) below, here or by searching for WMNF MidPoint wherever you listen to podcasts.