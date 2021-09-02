Florida Board of Governors confirms Rhea Law as USF’s interim president

Share this:

The Florida Board of Governors Wednesday confirmed Rhea Law as the University of South Florida’s interim president during the board’s meeting held at Florida International University, according to a press release from the University of South Florida.

The USF Board of Trustees (BOT) unanimously appointed Law to the position on Aug. 2. She is a USF alumna and former chair of the BOT with deep ties to the university and Tampa Bay region.

Syd Kitson, chair of the Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System of Florida said, “as a former chair of the USF Board of Trustees, Rhea has an intimate knowledge of the university that will make her a strong and effective leader and advocate for the university.”

Law is one of the founding members of the USF Board of Trustees, where she spent five years as vice chair and four years as the first and only female chair.

“I thank the Florida Board of Governors for confirming my appointment as USF’s interim president,”

Law said.,“I’m honored to serve my alma mater by enabling USF to continue its momentum and create a solid foundation for our next president to build upon.”

Law says she will not apply for the permanent president position.