USF permanently expels student group

Pro-Palestine protestors at the University of South Florida in late April linked arms and held square shaped wooden shields while surrounding an encampment. Photo provided by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News (April 30, 2024)

A University of South Florida student group has been permanently expelled from all campuses.

In an administrative hearing held July 16, the Student Conduct and Ethical Development said the Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society violated the university’s student code of conduct.

The group was found responsible for five violations: aiding and abetting, disruptive conduct, failure to comply, failure to adhere to university policy and/or local ordinance, state or federal law, and weapons, firearms, or explosive devices.

Now, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, is investigating the SDS’ expulsion.

USF said the student organization’s violations occurred during pro-Palestine protests that led to multiple arrests and the tear gassing of participants.

The SDS disagrees. In a post to social media, the group said the violations stemming from demonstrations in late April are “unjust and false.”

Zach Greenberg is a First Amendment attorney with FIRE.

“We’re trying to figure out what happened here,” he said. “The group claims that they were punished for exercising their free speech rights to the First Amendment. The University says there are content-neutral justifications for this punishment, like firearms, weapons, explosive device charges, disruptive conduct, and other rules violations.”

Under the First Amendment, Greenberg said public universities cannot punish students for expressing themselves or their viewpoints. But said USF “can punish them for severely disruptive conduct or other violence or allegations that they did not comply with other university policies.”

During the demonstrations in April, students brought small wooden squares and umbrellas to use as shields while they formed a circle around a small encampment.

USF denied the group’s appeal of the decision.

The SDS has not returned a request for comment from WMNF.