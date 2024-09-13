The link between food security, poverty and health and well-being is undeniable. A visit with Dr David Himmelgreen professor of anthropology university of South Florida. Founder of The Center for the Advancement of Food Security and Healthy Communities.
Joined by
Doctoral student Kris-An Hinds, and
Masters student, Alex Whitacre.
#foodsecurity #usf #Anthropology #SDG2 #222metoo #feedingtampabay #CAFSHC #nutrition
USF Professor David Himmelgreen “Food as medicine”
