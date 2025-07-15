Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

USF report shows Florida a hotspot for human trafficking

Posted on July 15, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share

Listen:

A new report shows Florida has one of the highest rates of human trafficking in the country.

Here’s more on the eye-opening statistics from the University of South Florida report: 

“The 2024 State Report on Human Trafficking” estimates that more than 500,000 people were exploited in labor trafficking and 200,000 in sex trafficking within the state in the last year. 

Minors are estimated to make up half the population being sex trafficked and one-fourth of those involved in labor trafficking.  

Dr. Shelly Wagers is Associate Director of the University of South Florida’s Trafficking in Persons Risk to Resilience Lab.

 She said this report has been years in the making.

“One of our biggest hopes is to provide solid, good, objective data that the stakeholders in the field can use to make really good, informed decisions to reduce trafficking.” Wagers told WMNF.

Wagers said Florida’s large tourism, hospitality, and construction industries tend to have high amounts of labor exploitation. 

“Let’s always remember those numbers are people. You know, we are talking about people here, right? Let’s not forget its a very human crime,” Wagers said.

Wagers predicts trafficking numbers will only rise as government funding targeting minority and LGBTQ support services dries up. 

But she hopes this inspires lawmakers to address gaps that make people particularly vulnerable to trafficking, like financial insecurity and child neglect. 

Read the reports here. 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. July 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include Florida hotspot for trafficking, Trump's spending cuts,...

Invest 93L FPREN
Florida’s super soaker; Invest 93L moves through

There’s still a chance for flash floods, especially across the...

Tampa Bay Gay talks origins, rainbow roads, and LGBTQIA+ resources

David Borman of TampaBayGay.com joins to talk community, support drag...

Gulfport
Tree preparation before a hurricane with Alyssa Vinson

Alyssa Vinson joins this weeks Sustainable Living show to help...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Talking Animals
Player position: