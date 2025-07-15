USF report shows Florida a hotspot for human trafficking

Listen:

A new report shows Florida has one of the highest rates of human trafficking in the country.

Here’s more on the eye-opening statistics from the University of South Florida report:

“The 2024 State Report on Human Trafficking” estimates that more than 500,000 people were exploited in labor trafficking and 200,000 in sex trafficking within the state in the last year.

Minors are estimated to make up half the population being sex trafficked and one-fourth of those involved in labor trafficking.

Dr. Shelly Wagers is Associate Director of the University of South Florida’s Trafficking in Persons Risk to Resilience Lab.

She said this report has been years in the making.

“One of our biggest hopes is to provide solid, good, objective data that the stakeholders in the field can use to make really good, informed decisions to reduce trafficking.” Wagers told WMNF.

Wagers said Florida’s large tourism, hospitality, and construction industries tend to have high amounts of labor exploitation.

“Let’s always remember those numbers are people. You know, we are talking about people here, right? Let’s not forget its a very human crime,” Wagers said.

Wagers predicts trafficking numbers will only rise as government funding targeting minority and LGBTQ support services dries up.

But she hopes this inspires lawmakers to address gaps that make people particularly vulnerable to trafficking, like financial insecurity and child neglect.

Read the reports here.