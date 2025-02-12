Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

USF students fight back against Trump’s DEI, FAFSA policies

Posted on February 12, 2025 • by Joshua Hightower
Share
University of South Florida
USF. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News. 2016.

Students at the University of South Florida (USF) are taking a stand against President Trump’s recent legislation.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) is rallying near the Tampa campus on Wednesday to protest what they call “Trump’s agenda.” The group, which advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), opposes the president’s policies on DEI programs and LGBTQIA rights.

Trump recently announced that current and future FAFSA forms will “reflect the biological reality” of there being only two sexes, removing the option for applicants to select nonbinary. He also signed an executive order eliminating DEI initiatives in the federal workplace.

Joseph Charry, an SDS spokesperson, says the organization is urging students to get involved.

“We have power if we get organized, we’re not just helpless. We’re not just here to make money for administration, pay tuition, and then graduate. We’re here to actually make a change.”

USF has previously penalized SDS members for their involvement in rallies. Last April, the university suspended Charry for his role in a pro-Palestine protest. Despite criticism, he insists the group remains focused on creating a welcoming environment.

“We put ourselves out there with the best attitude and the best discipline. We’re trying to make rallies a safe space where everyone feels welcome.”

In October, USF spokesperson Althea Johnson affirmed the university’s commitment to free speech but warned that students who violate university policies or the law will face consequences.

SDS filed a Title IX lawsuit against USF, alleging discriminatory treatment compared to other campus groups.

Charry says this rally is just the beginning, as the organization plans to continue demonstrations in support of immigrant and student rights.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

12 years after ‘Fast & Furious’ star Paul Walker’s death, his brother and co-star honor him with Tampa auto show

Listen: It’s been almost twelve years since Paul Walker, car...

The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 11, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of WMNF news headlines including DOGE, immigration bills, and...

Development planned in Sarasota via Florida Trident
Behind closed doors; Sarasota County’s contentious negotiations with a developer: Florida Trident

Hi Hat Ranch, Sarasota County’s largest development project, would allow...

Tampa Democrat Kathy Castor, others craft bill to limit Elon Musk’s access to treasury info

Listen: Democratic Congress member Kathy Castor is raising concerns about...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: