USF students fight back against Trump’s DEI, FAFSA policies

USF. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News. 2016.

Students at the University of South Florida (USF) are taking a stand against President Trump’s recent legislation.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) is rallying near the Tampa campus on Wednesday to protest what they call “Trump’s agenda.” The group, which advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), opposes the president’s policies on DEI programs and LGBTQIA rights.

Trump recently announced that current and future FAFSA forms will “reflect the biological reality” of there being only two sexes, removing the option for applicants to select nonbinary. He also signed an executive order eliminating DEI initiatives in the federal workplace.

Joseph Charry, an SDS spokesperson, says the organization is urging students to get involved.

“We have power if we get organized, we’re not just helpless. We’re not just here to make money for administration, pay tuition, and then graduate. We’re here to actually make a change.”

USF has previously penalized SDS members for their involvement in rallies. Last April, the university suspended Charry for his role in a pro-Palestine protest. Despite criticism, he insists the group remains focused on creating a welcoming environment.

“We put ourselves out there with the best attitude and the best discipline. We’re trying to make rallies a safe space where everyone feels welcome.”

In October, USF spokesperson Althea Johnson affirmed the university’s commitment to free speech but warned that students who violate university policies or the law will face consequences.

SDS filed a Title IX lawsuit against USF, alleging discriminatory treatment compared to other campus groups.

Charry says this rally is just the beginning, as the organization plans to continue demonstrations in support of immigrant and student rights.