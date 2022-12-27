UT study of seagrass in Tampa Bay plus Arts4AllFlorida competition for young artists with disabilities

Share this:

Michael Middlebrooks is an associate professor of biology at The University of Tampa. He was recently awarded a grant by the Tampa Bay Environmental Restoration Fund to study how seagrasses in Tampa Bay are being replaced by macroalgae called Caulerpa. We spoke about seagrasses and his research on WMNF’s Tuesday Café.

In 2018 the executive director of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program told St. Pete City Council that breaches should be made in the causeways over Tampa Bay to improve water flow and conditions for seagrasses. But the breaches never happened.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview with UT professor Michael Middlebrooks:

Arts 4 All Florida

We also spoke with Karla Aguayo, the Director of Programs with Arts4All Florida and their Youth Ensemble Coordinator, Matt Weihmuller, about their Young Performers Program.

It’s a state-wide competition for performing artists with disabilities ages 14-25 years old. You can email Karla at [email protected]

Watch the interview with Arts4AllFlorida:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

WMNF’s Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.