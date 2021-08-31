New COVID-19 vaccination schedule for Citrus county

Share this:

According to a news release from the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County, the DOH-Citrus COVID-19 vaccination site at the Lecanto Health Department is relocating to UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County, 3650 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto, beginning this week on Wednesday (Sept. 1) due to an increase in demand.

Vaccines are offered at no cost by appointment or walk-in on the following days and times throughout the month of September:

Wednesdays, Sept. 1-29, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mondays and Fridays, Sept. 3-27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are also available to moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals who fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current recommendation.

To make an appointment, visit bitly.com/citruscovidvax. Appointments will be made available no more than two weeks in advance. Individuals must bring their

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and a signed Screening and Consent Form, available on the DOH-Citrus website.

