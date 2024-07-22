Experts give tips for Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

Cars on a highway by PapaBear via iStock for WMNF News.

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

A car was stolen every 31 seconds last year, with over 46,000 thefts taking place in the state of Florida alone.

The Sunshine State ranked third in the nation for the highest amount of thefts, with only California and Texas ahead.

George Baker, leader of General Motors’ vehicle security team, said the reason for this high ranking comes down to the state’s high population, but other factors contributed as well.



“You’ve also got organized crime groups or OCG’s, that are prevalent in Florida and in other states,” he said. “And those are the ones that are seriously threatening our security by stealing our vehicles.”

And while security in cars continues to improve, Baker said thieves learn and adapt to systems quickly after they’re adopted.

This happened in 2022, when a security flaw allowed some Kia and Hyundai models to be started with just a screwdriver and a USB-Cord.

“OCG’s are well-funded, well-resourced, and motivated to keep up technologically with the manufacturers. So, unfortunately, you’ve got a cat-and-mouse kind of game,” Baker said.

Vehicle thefts have been on the rise since 2019, and according to Baker, it’s an under-discussed issue.

“A lot of people think that, you know, the problem and it isn’t really that bad. It’s not going to happen to me. It’s a property crime, etc… So it really is an issue that needs awareness,” Baker said.

Anti-theft solutions such as wheel-locks can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim, but according to Baker, anyone can do these three things as well:

Keep your keys safe. Never leave your keys unattended, or out in the open. Park in high-traffic areas. The more people there are nearby, the harder it is for a thief to go unnoticed. If your car is stolen, report it as soon as possible. The more time the police have, the higher the likelihood they’ll find the car.

Baker said programs like Onstar can also assist police with locating a car, but that requires the car’s owner to remember to activate it.





