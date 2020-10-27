Vern Buchanan and Margaret Good debate in Florida’s 16th Congressional District

Share this:

Florida’s 16th Congressional District includes all of Manatee County, plus northern Sarasota County and southern Hillsborough County. It has been represented by Republican Congress member Vern Buchanan since a redistricting in 2013. He’s being challenged by Democratic State Representative Margaret Good, and we heard part of their debate on MidPoint Monday.

Margaret Good and Vern Buchanan debated Friday and it was streamed by Manatee Educational Television (METV). It was moderated by Charles Clapsaddle, the general manager of Manatee Educational Television.

Afterward, listeners called in with their input on things like whether they have already voted? Did they vote in-person? How long was the wait? And who they were supporting?

Florida Politics reported on an internal Vern Buchanan campaign poll that gives the sitting member of Congress a fifteen point lead over Margaret Good.

Listen to part of this debate on MidPoint Monday.

Watch the full debate here: