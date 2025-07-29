Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

From stage to story hour, Veronica Foxx shares her journey

Posted on July 29, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
Share

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, show hosts Chris, Bryan, and Esme were joined by award-winning drag performer and advocate Veronica Foxx for a conversation about her journey, her experience hosting Drag Queen Story Hours at St. Pete Pride‘s Family Day, and what it’s like being the drag daughter of the Trans-Queen of Radio.

They also unpacked the latest LGBTQIA+ headlines, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s investigation into Vice Mayor of Vero Beach, Linda Moore, Laverne Cox’s unexpected dating announcement, and the French President’s family lawsuit against Candace Owens.

On The Big Gay After Show, the conversation with Veronica Foxx continued as the team discussed the state of trans rights across the country, Chris’ experience navigating a brand-new industry, Entertainment Reviews with Esme Russell, and Jeffrey Knight’s official charges after his viral boat crash.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, July 29th, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Big Gay Radio Show hosts Chris, Bryan, and Esme, joined by Veronica Foxx
Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

guns gun violence die-in
Open carry of guns in Florida? Sides duel

A Florida sheriff and a state attorney are trying to...

Pasco Resists protests U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis

Activists rallied and held a mock town hall outside West...

The Scoop: Tues. July 29, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The City of Tampa is opening cooling stations at Barksdale...

“The Evolution of Drag” stuns in Largo with history and passion

“The Evolution of Drag” brought the house down in Largo...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: