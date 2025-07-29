From stage to story hour, Veronica Foxx shares her journey

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, show hosts Chris, Bryan, and Esme were joined by award-winning drag performer and advocate Veronica Foxx for a conversation about her journey, her experience hosting Drag Queen Story Hours at St. Pete Pride‘s Family Day, and what it’s like being the drag daughter of the Trans-Queen of Radio.

They also unpacked the latest LGBTQIA+ headlines, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s investigation into Vice Mayor of Vero Beach, Linda Moore, Laverne Cox’s unexpected dating announcement, and the French President’s family lawsuit against Candace Owens.

On The Big Gay After Show, the conversation with Veronica Foxx continued as the team discussed the state of trans rights across the country, Chris’ experience navigating a brand-new industry, Entertainment Reviews with Esme Russell, and Jeffrey Knight’s official charges after his viral boat crash.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, July 29th, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.