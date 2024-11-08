Veterans Affairs are reaching out to Women Veterans

Photo credits to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The VA is reaching out to women Veterans who are on the go at the Tampa International Airport. According to a press release from Veterans Hospital Tampa, the organization has launched a digital campaign in the major airports across the southeastern U.S.

Veterans can learn more about VA healthcare services, enrollment processes, and resources that are designed for women Veterans through QR code technology.

Services that the VA offers can include: comprehensive primary care, mental health, cancer screenings, immunizations, lung health, military exposures, reproductive health and pregnancy and other care specialties.

“VA is committed to transforming the entire healthcare experience to be more inclusive, responsive, and tailor that care to women’s specific health concerns and preferences,” said David Dunning, Executive Director of James A.

Haley Veterans Hospital.

For more information go to www.womenshealth.va.gov or call the Women Veterans Program office at 1-885-829-6636.