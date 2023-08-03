Veterans can receive additional benefits under due to broader eligibility for victims of toxic exposure

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/News_Veterans.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/News_Veterans.wav

The PACT Act was signed into law a year ago by President Joe Biden. It expands eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. Democratic Congressmember Kathy Castor spoke yesterday in Tampa to tell veterans and their survivors how to take advantage of the newly available resources.

Nuclear radiation, depleted uranium, and oil well fires are among the new reasons veterans can file claims under the PACT Act. Congressmember Castor said that’s not all.

“Plus there were all sorts of occupational hazards: asbestos, lead, fuels, industrial solvents, radiation, even noise, and special paint on military vehicles, some coolants, and insulating fluids. This is a broad law. This is a law that is all-encompassing. This is the most important expansion of healthcare benefits for veterans in our lifetime. We owe them a great deal. They have served us well, and these are the benefits that they have earned.”

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act claim on VA.gov—or submit your intent to file by August 9, 2023, benefits backdated to August 10, 2022 can still be received.

Saturday, August 5, 2023 there’s an event at Tropicana Field from 10am-2pm to offer claims assistance, toxics exposure screenings, and healthcare enrollment.