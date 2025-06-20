Donate Now!
Vinyl Revival: Art on Records

Posted on June 20, 2025 • by Ernesto Reitich
🎨🎵 CALLING ALL ARTISTS! 🎵🎨

Transform Vinyl Into Art at WMNF’s Unique Record Art Show!

Turn Yesterday’s Music Into Tomorrow’s Masterpiece

WMNF is excited to announce a one-of-a-kind art event that gives new life to old vinyl records! We’re inviting local artists to create original artwork using damaged, scratched, and otherwise discarded vinyl records as their canvas.

🎯 The Concept
Instead of letting these musical relics end up in landfills, let’s transform them into stunning works of art! Each artist will work with the same “canvas” – a standard vinyl record – creating a unique collection where creativity meets sustainability.

🎨 What You Need to Know

Canvas & Materials:

Your canvas: Vinyl records (we can provide them if needed!)
Medium: Completely up to you! Paint, collage, etching, fiber art, mixed media – let your imagination run wild

Themes to Inspire You:

Community
Music & Sound
Nature
Abstract expressions
Or follow your own creative vision!

Participation Details:

Pricing: All pieces will be sold for $50
Revenue Split: Choose to either donate your art and 100% of the proceeds to WMNF or split the proceeds 50/50 with the station
Submission Limit: Up to 3 pieces per artist
Art Drop Off Deadline: July 18th, 2025 at WMNF, M-F 10a-6p

📋 Simple Guidelines

Keep artwork nonpartisan
Work within the vinyl record canvas size
WMNF reserves the right to review, select and decline submissions

📅 Mark Your Calendar
Art Show Event: August 2nd, 4-6pm at the LMS

Come celebrate the intersection of music, art, and community!

🤔 Why Participate?

Support WMNF’s mission and community programming
Showcase your work to music and art lovers
Be part of a unique, eco-friendly art initiative
Connect with fellow artists and music enthusiasts
Give new life to discarded musical history

📧 Ready to Join?
Email [email protected] to participate!

Let’s create something beautiful together while supporting the sounds that bring our community together.

From forgotten melodies to visual masterpieces – this is where art and music collide!

