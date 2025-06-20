Vinyl Revival: Art on Records

🎨🎵 CALLING ALL ARTISTS! 🎵🎨
Transform Vinyl Into Art at WMNF’s Unique Record Art Show!
Turn Yesterday’s Music Into Tomorrow’s Masterpiece
WMNF is excited to announce a one-of-a-kind art event that gives new life to old vinyl records! We’re inviting local artists to create original artwork using damaged, scratched, and otherwise discarded vinyl records as their canvas.
🎯 The Concept
Instead of letting these musical relics end up in landfills, let’s transform them into stunning works of art! Each artist will work with the same “canvas” – a standard vinyl record – creating a unique collection where creativity meets sustainability.
🎨 What You Need to Know
Canvas & Materials:
Your canvas: Vinyl records (we can provide them if needed!)
Medium: Completely up to you! Paint, collage, etching, fiber art, mixed media – let your imagination run wild
Themes to Inspire You:
Community
Music & Sound
Nature
Abstract expressions
Or follow your own creative vision!
Participation Details:
Pricing: All pieces will be sold for $50
Revenue Split: Choose to either donate your art and 100% of the proceeds to WMNF or split the proceeds 50/50 with the station
Submission Limit: Up to 3 pieces per artist
Art Drop Off Deadline: July 18th, 2025 at WMNF, M-F 10a-6p
📋 Simple Guidelines
Keep artwork nonpartisan
Work within the vinyl record canvas size
WMNF reserves the right to review, select and decline submissions
📅 Mark Your Calendar
Art Show Event: August 2nd, 4-6pm at the LMS
Come celebrate the intersection of music, art, and community!
🤔 Why Participate?
Support WMNF’s mission and community programming
Showcase your work to music and art lovers
Be part of a unique, eco-friendly art initiative
Connect with fellow artists and music enthusiasts
Give new life to discarded musical history
📧 Ready to Join?
Email [email protected] to participate!
Let’s create something beautiful together while supporting the sounds that bring our community together.
From forgotten melodies to visual masterpieces – this is where art and music collide!
