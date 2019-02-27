Volunteer Committee Meeting – Wednesday March 6th at 6:30 pm

The WMNF Volunteer Committee invites you to our next meeting. All meeting are open to public and we encourage participation from all parties interested in the vitality and continued growth of WMNF. All meetings are held at the station located at 1210 E Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Tampa. For questions and more information contact Katarina Lauver, Committee Chair at katarina@wmnf.org.
Meeting Agenda for 03/06/19
- Comments and Questions from Visitors
- Board of Directors & Retreat Update – Katarina, Pam, Carson
- Programming Committee Update – Katarina, Pam, Carson
- Programmer Agreement Update – Katarina
- Mission, Vision, Values & Style Statement Review – Katarina