Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Voting rights groups end their federal challenge to congressional redistricting; a challenge remains at the Florida Supreme Court

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida redistricting
Redrawn Congressional districts proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, 2022.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Voting rights groups said Thursday they will not appeal a federal court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of a Florida congressional redistricting plan.

The announcement came a month after a three-judge panel refused to reconsider a March 27 decision that said the groups had not met a key test of showing that the Legislature acted with racial motivation in overhauling a disputed North Florida district in 2022.

A separate challenge to the redistricting plan remains pending at the Florida Supreme Court.

The cases focus on changes to North Florida’s Congressional District 5, which in the past elected Black Democrat Al Lawson.

White Republicans won all North Florida congressional districts in the 2022 elections after the district was revamped.

In the federal court case, groups such as Common Cause Florida and the Florida NAACP argued that the redistricting plan, which Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature, was passed with a discriminatory motive.

But in denying the request for a rehearing, the panel reiterated its view that the plaintiffs had not shown racial motivation by the Legislature.

“Our unanimous conclusion was straightforward: Even if we assumed for argument’s sake that the governor acted with impermissible racial animus, the Legislature that enacted the challenged map did not,” the four-page order said. “This doomed plaintiffs’ claims.”

In statements Thursday, leaders of the voting rights groups criticized the court’s conclusion.

“The impermissible racial motives outlined in this case are unacceptable, but the court chose not to act,” Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director, said.

Unlike typical cases, three-judge federal panels hear redistricting cases.

The panel was made up of Adalberto Jordan, a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and U.S. District Judges M. Casey Rodgers and Allen Winsor.

The Florida Supreme Court case involves issues in the state Constitution.

Voting rights groups went to the Supreme Court after the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld the redistricting plan.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Tampa releases Heat Resiliency plan amid record temps

Listen: If you’ve walked outside recently, then you’ve felt the...

woman spinning a shark-themed wheel at a festival
Top 5 weekend activities in Tampa Bay

SharkCon 10 Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall 4800 US-301, Tampa...

The Scoop: Fri. July 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A Bradenton Man is sentenced to federal prison for his...

Sandbag pickup times in St. Pete have been extended

City of St Petersburg announces there will be extra days...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: