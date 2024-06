Jarvis Karim El-Amin stops in to announce an epic candidate forum, voter education and registration rally coming to the Tampa Bay Community.

Expect sights of D.L. Hughley and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

The Q bros. Omega Psi Phi invade the airwaves today and announce to the ounce.

A Conclave With a Purpose is about to hit the area with a focus on People Power.

Election Dates and Deadlines Hillsborough County

Listen on SPOTIFY and Facebook